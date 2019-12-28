Five-Time IndyCar Champ Scott Dixon and Wife Emma Welcome Baby Boy

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon is, statistically, the most successful active driver in the IndyCar paddock. He's won five championships as well as the 2008 Indianapolis 500, not to mention his third-place slot on the all-time race victory list behind Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt. That said, the "Iceman" is far more than just a racing machine—he's also a family man, and on Friday, he and wife Emma welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

The Dixon family is already one of the most beloved in all of IndyCar, and daughters Poppy and Tilly have long been the source of cute moments for those who keep up with Scott and Emma via Instagram. Now, we aren't ones to obsess over celebrities' every move, but we're always happy to see someone as kind-hearted as these folks add another member to their tight-knit circle.