Mesmerizing Video Shows Lamborghini's Brand-New Paint Shop Bring Bulls to Life
It's where old-world traditions meet new-age technologies.
Lamborghini has come a long way since being acquired by Volkswagen in 1998. In fact, the automaker has been rapidly expanding in recent years, doubling the size of its production facility from 80,000 square meters to over 160,000, and has broken yearly sales records time and time again. However, in order for all those good sales figures to happen, a car must first roll off the assembly line—painted. Say hello to Lamborghini's brand-new paint shop.
According to Lamborghini, the new paint shop gives the automaker the ability to offer customers "infinite color options," including standard, special and matte paints. But the automaker will also include the ability for buyers to have their own personalized paint called Ad Personam, a completely custom blend of paints and graphics to make a car truly unique.
The cinematic video shows dozens of Lamborghini Urus SUVs stacked neatly into multi-level cages, some of which are carefully transported to the automakers brand new body shop where they receive beautiful coats of brand new paint by both human hands and robotic arms. Employees then expertly finish off the paint and inspect for a job well done. A short but insightful homage to the craftsmanship that goes into the bodywork of a $200,000 SUV.
The addition of the new paint shop was part of the automaker's Sant’Agata Bolognese plant expansion dubbed "Factory 4.0", a renovation which focused on bringing Lamborghini into more modern times by introducing modularity to its car building structure. The automaker built a multi-story office building, logistics center, energy hub, finishing line, new test track with 13 different surfaces, and even a dedicated assembly plant for its Urus Super SUV. In fact, the automaker says that it hired an additional 200 employees in order to fulfill its growing needs.
