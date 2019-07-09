Mesmerizing Video Shows Lamborghini's Brand-New Paint Shop Bring Bulls to Life

Lamborghini has come a long way since being acquired by Volkswagen in 1998. In fact, the automaker has been rapidly expanding in recent years, doubling the size of its production facility from 80,000 square meters to over 160,000, and has broken yearly sales records time and time again. However, in order for all those good sales figures to happen, a car must first roll off the assembly line—painted. Say hello to Lamborghini's brand-new paint shop.

According to Lamborghini, the new paint shop gives the automaker the ability to offer customers "infinite color options," including standard, special and matte paints. But the automaker will also include the ability for buyers to have their own personalized paint called Ad Personam, a completely custom blend of paints and graphics to make a car truly unique.