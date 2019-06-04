Lamborghini's Huracán Sterrato Concept Brings Italian Insanity to Dirt and Mud
A V-10-powered, desert blasting, balloon-tire wearing Lamborghini? Sign us up!
If someone told you that Lamborghini built an off-road focused car, you'd likely think that it would be based on the company's new Urus SUV. But the concept isn't built on the bonkers-yet-practical Urus. In fact, underneath the off-road cladding, the supercar is 100-percent a Huracán Evo that's been beefed up for rally duty. Called the Sterrato, it's only a concept for now, but hope Lamborghini sees it enter production.
Starting life as a Huracán Evo, the Sterrato is powered by the Evo's 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V-10 making 640 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. Lamborghini's Lamborghini Dinamic Veicolo Intergrata (LDVI) onboard computer controls all the vehicle's systems, including the all-wheel-drive unit. Calibrated for off-road use, rear-wheel drive behavior is improved and provides more torque during oversteering maneuvers.
It's 47 millimeters taller than the Huracán Evo, with a 1% improvement in approach angle and 6.5% improvement in departure angle. Balloon tires are fitted to 20-inch wheels on a 30 millimeter wider track, improving off-road traction. The tires themselves are specially designed to be highly damage resistant and feature open shoulder blocks to help keep the tires clear from mud and debris.
A rear skid plate also acts as a diffuser, and the Sterrato's underside has an aluminum skid plate and reinforcements. The side skirts are also reinforced. Composite bodywork around the engine and air intakes help protect against debris, and mudguards were created from carbon fiber and elastomeric resin. The last thing you want is a rock puncturing one of the delicate V-10 engine components.
No off-road vehicle would be complete, Lamborghini or not, without the mandatory LED lightbar. A main LED lightbar was mounted to the roof, while two hood-mounted LED lights function as floods.
To protect the human driving, the interior has a lightweight titanium roll cage, four-point seat belts, aluminum floor panels and new carbon bi-shell sports seats.
“The Huracán Sterrato illustrates Lamborghini’s commitment to being a future shaper: a super sports car with off-road capabilities, the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracán’s versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance,” said Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.
It's difficult for an OEM to produce a factory off-roader that's cooler than the Ford Raptor, but if Lamborghini does decide to put the Sterrato into production, it would have the crown. It's one of the wildest Lamborghinis that has ever existed.
- RELATEDSnow-Loving Canadian Dailies His $235,000 Lamborghini Huracan in the Dead of Winter"Who cares if I'm going to get a scratch or something because of winter?" said the can-do Canuck.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Mad Genius Carefully and Lovingly Repair a Totaled Lamborghini GallardoIf we're ever in one of those Russian dash cam videos, we're calling this body man.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor Ford Ranger Is Quicker Than an F-150 RaptorIt'll do 0-60 in 4.9 seconds and traverse all kinds of off-road obstacles for the price of $64,950.READ NOW
- RELATEDGaze Upon the Horror of a Toyota MR2-Based Lamborghini Veneno Supercar ReplicaWhile it was certainly a valiant effort, there are some things that just don’t work.READ NOW
- RELATEDLamborghini Tech Boss Maurizio Reggiani Talks Urus, V-12 Hybrids, and Supercar Nervous SystemsThe Raging Bull's future will apparently be full of fast, powerful cars of many different shapes and powerplants—that can intuit what you want.READ NOW