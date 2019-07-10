Stray Saguaro Cactus Skewers Infiniti G35 in Unusual Arizona Traffic Accident
The driver is lucky to walk away from such a...prickly situation
One Tucson, Arizona driver is counting their blessings after a saguaro cactus impaled the windshield of their Infiniti G35 while traveling down a highway. Details are limited but local news outlets say authorities responded to a report involving a car that crossed several lanes of traffic and went through a center median at around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson proper.
When police and other first-responders arrived at the scene, they saw this:
According to local affiliate Fox10, the cactus went through the windshield when the driver drove over the center median, sustaining only a few minor injuries. Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo noted that the driver showed obvious signs of impairment and was arrested on the scene.
No other injuries were reported, according to the Northwest Fire Department’s tweet on the accident.
While it might seem like a Looney Tunes scene featuring Wiley Coyote and Roadrunner, saguaro cacti are no joke. Native to the Sonora Desert and one of the many agricultural icons of the southwestern United States, saguaros can grow to be over 40 feet tall with a girth of around 10 feet.
During the rare times that it rains in the Sonora, a fully hydrated adult saguaro can weigh anywhere in the neighborhood of 3,200-4,800 pounds, or about the same weight as many modern cars. That’s beside the fact that the saguaro's pricks can leave a lasting mark if one has an unfortunate run-in with them.
Although it’s probably not as severe as hitting, say, a solid tree trunk, the driver is still incredibly lucky to be alive.
- RELATEDShocking Video of Tesla Model 3 Skewered by Guardrail Has Us Scratching Our HeadsThe scene of the crash is jaw-dropping at first, but things get a bit blurry when you start looking closer.READ NOW
- RELATEDWoman Nearly Killed by Light Pole in Freak Accident That Skewered GMC Sierra Pickup TruckSomehow, the driver avoided being impaled when the pole pierced the truck's windshield "inches" from her head.READ NOW
- RELATEDFearless Dirt Biker Rides Back to Base After Being Impaled By a BranchTwo skin grafts and a "sh*t load of stitches later" and he is good as new.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriver Cheats Death After Deer Flies Through Windshield, Lands in BackseatIt's deer season, folks.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Model 3 Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Boulder Violently Crushes WindshieldThe driver first thought he'd been hit by a car, but then noticed the rock in the passenger seat after clearing his face from debris.READ NOW