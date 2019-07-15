Missouri Woman Stalks Car Thief for 48 Hours Before Stealing Back Her Toyota 4Runner

If your car ever gets stolen, the most prudent thing to do is to call the police, let them do their jobs, and hope your insurance policy covers rentals. One Missouri woman, however, threw caution to the wind when her SUV was swiped and she spent a full two days tracking down the thieves herself, eventually "stealing" her own car back.

According to KSLA News and documented on her own Facebook page, Danielle Reno's gray 2011 Toyota 4Runner was stolen last Tuesday night from a Kansas City gas station by a "thick, late 30s-40-year-old busty woman."

"I got out of the car for two seconds and grabbed my daughter, turned around, and my car was gone," said Reno. "'Did I park somewhere else? No. I know I parked here.' And then I'm like, 'Somebody stole my car.' It was all downhill from there."