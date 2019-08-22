Rollover Crash Leaves Toyota 4Runner Driver Dangerously Dangling on Cliff's Edge

A man in his forties sustained minor injuries after a rollover accident that left his 2015 Toyota 4Runner tires-side-up dangerously close to a cliff's edge, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff. The scary-looking wreck happened at an area dubbed "the stairs" near Ingram Falls, Colorado near Telluride. The picturesque route is an admittedly enjoyable-looking piece of road known as the Black Bear Pass Switchbacks.

Police have not disclosed how the rollover happened but Black Bear Pass has been closed in both directions since Wednesday afternoon to allow for the safe removal of the flipped Toyota. Motorbikes, however, are being allowed to pass. Cars looking to travel through the area will have to make a detour on Bridal Veil Road. Black Bear Pass will remain closed until at least Thursday afternoon.