Popular Iowa Race Track and Drag Strip Under 14 Feet of Water Amid Record Midwest Flooding

Iowa's Raceway Park of the Midlands is a 2.23-mile road course galloping through the soy bean fields south of Omaha, a playful little stretch of pavement with wide, grassy runoffs, self-serve race gas pumps, and an accompanying drag strip that's forged a partnership with the popular racing YouTube channel 1320video. And it's currently under 14 feet of water, another victim of the devastating floods that continue their lethal creep across the upper Midwest. Photos shared by the complex's Facebook page show the circuit and NHRA-sanctioned drag strip transformed into an inland sea by record floodwaters pouring out of the Missouri River. A lone row of bleachers and the roofs of track buildings are all that hint at what lies beneath the water's surface. It's an arresting sight—especially because Raceway Park of the Midlands is both representative of and intimately tied to the wavering tradition of small-town racing in America. It's your local track, even if you've never heard of it before, facing a truly existential threat.

Facebook | Raceway Park of the Midlands The drag strip. Note the tower, tops of bleachers, and light poles.

"So we got about 14 feet of water sitting on the road course and drag strip right now," owner John Finch told The Drive. "We don't even know what it looks like under there yet. The longer it sits there, you know, the more likely it is to undermine the asphalt. I've got a lot of equipment down there too that I just couldn't get out in time. It's bad." Built in 2002 as the Mid-America Motorplex, its curves were penned by a track designer named Alan Wilson, and while you may not know the name, you probably know his work. Wilson is responsible for a constellation of America's popular mid-level tracks, including Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, which is on the IndyCar circuit; Gingerman Raceway, a popular club track in Michigan; and the Utah Motorsports Campus, which is now owned by Lotus parent company Geely. It was designed to serve as a national-level facility with up-to-date amenities, equipment, and everything else necessary to attract serious organizations and casual racers alike. Those ambitions ran headlong into the 2008 financial crisis and another flood in 2011, and by 2013, Mid-America Motorplex was put up for auction. There was a good chance it would be returned to farmland—but the winning bid went to Finch, a local businessman who wanted to preserve an increasingly rare local track. He's spent the last five years filling out the schedule, raising its profile on the club racing scene, hosting more open sessions, and maintaining the drag strip's NHRA certification. All that changed this weekend.

Facebook | Raceway Park of the Midlands

Finch faced an awful one-two punch on Saturday as word spread that the floodwaters were tumbling south along the Missouri River. He lives right next to track, which itself is about three miles from the river; with less than a day to evacuate, he had to choose between saving his personal possessions and anything he could pull out of RPM and move to higher ground. "I got out some family heirlooms, did what I could, but there was just so much I had to leave behind. Then I headed over to the racetrack, had a couple of guys come down and help me get as much as we could out. We're all running around. It's pick and choose. Which one do you save?"

Facebook | Raceway Park of the Midlands Before the flood.