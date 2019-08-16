The 2020 Infiniti QX55 Brings a Crossover Coupe Design to the Style-Focused Brand

The SUV market doesn’t seem to be slowing, cooling, or seeing any manner of spent consumer dollar retraction. People like their SUVs and manufacturers are feeding the oversized habit with debut after debut of new SUV. Infiniti, the luxury-focused arm of Renault-Nissan, used the stylish automotive soiree that is Pebble Beach Car Week to announce that it would seemingly coupe-ify its QX50 SUV to birth the 2020 Infiniti QX55.

Debuted as only a sketch, the QX55 “debut” is light on many details, such as engine options, pricing, or what the SUV actually looks like aside from a profile sketch done in a very artsy and flamboyant brushstroke. According to Infiniti, the design of the QX55 takes inspiration of the original Infiniti FX performance crossover and from what we can see, we can see the family resemblance.

Speaking ahead of the brushstroke’s debut, Mike Colleran, Infiniti Motor Company’s Deputy Chairman, said, “The Infiniti QX55 is a stunning new SUV coupe in the heart of one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments, globally.” He added, “Customers will appreciate the distinctive design of the QX55 which features a sporty coupe-like roofline. We know customers and retailers are eagerly looking forward to the QX55 which will be available next year.”

Aside from the near-zero details of the QX55’s powertrain, Infiniti’s sights are firmly set on our electric future. At this year’s Detroit Auto Show, the Japanese brand debuted the QX Inspiration, an all-electric design concept that’s meant to foretell what’s in store for the brand’s lineup in the near future. Though Infiniti is still playing the QX55’s details close to the vest, we could see it as a good test-bed for an all-electric luxury crossover, especially given the recent debuts of the Audi E-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and mythical Tesla Model Y.

Furthermore, Infiniti has been quietly working on its all-electric architecture, which is supposedly set for its first outing in the Chinese market. According to The Drive’s own reporting, “The first vehicle based on the new platform will be one of five models Infiniti plans to start building in China over the next five years. Infiniti hopes to roughly triple Chinese sales over the same period.”

The likelihood of Infiniti’s first all-electric anything being the aforementioned QX55, however, isn’t likely. We haven’t seen anything that would constitute the required pomp and circumstance that’s now assured when automakers launch a new all-electric automobile. If the QX55 was juiced, teasers, hints, and spy shots would be brandished like a wad of hundreds at the club. So far, no dollars, no club.

And indeed, Infiniti has stated in the past that its electrification efforts likely wouldn’t be seen until after 2021. Until then, we have the above brushstroke and our own imaginations.