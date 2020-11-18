2022 Infiniti QX55: Infiniti Tries Again With a VC-Turbo 'Coupe' SUV

Made to compete with the aforementioned Q5 Sportback, BMW's X4 and the GLC Coupe from Mercedes-Benz, the QX55 will be powered by the same engine as the QX50: that funky Variable Compression Turbo 2.0-liter good for 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. You can read more about the nitty-gritty of how it works here but, in short, Infiniti's innovative four-cylinder can adjust its compression ratio on-the-fly from 14:1 to 8:1, offering optimum power or efficiency as driving situations dictate. The VC-Turbo motor is linked to a continuously variable transmission which itself is hooked up to a standard all-wheel-drive system capable of sending 50 percent of the power to the rear axle when slip is detected. The QX55 is functionally front-wheel-drive otherwise.

Inside, the Infiniti QX55 should also feel familiar to anyone who's spent any time in the QX50. Like that crossover, the QX55's center stack consists of two touchscreens: an eight-incher up top and a seven-inch unit below. The screens control what plays out of the available Bose speakers and run a system that can be updated over-the-air. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are here too, of course, with the latter now able to be triggered wirelessly for the first time in an Infiniti.