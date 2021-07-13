Infiniti Hired Celebrities to Answer Your Questions About the 2022 QX60

It's exactly that kind of lack of enthusiasm that's brought us here. Car journalists can't work up the froth to lovingly detail all the buying features of the 2022 Infiniti QX60 because we err, haven't been told things like the price yet. But don't worry, Infiniti has worked out a way around that which is paying celebrities to tell you that via fan video purchase platform Cameo.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is one of the many luxury SUVs that you can buy if the past 12 are boring you this week. Its main features are being the 2022 edition of the Infiniti QX60, having three rows, and the opportunity to upgrade to things like all-wheel-drive if you want to pay extra for that.

Yes while full ordering and pricing details have yet to reach the press, from this very moment onwards you can ask Castiel from Supernatural (among others) if trading the classic Chevy Impala for a crossover is more painful than some of the final seasons' plot lines. And also how much it costs, and how you reserve one because Castiel from Supernatural is now kind of your car dealer.

Cameo is a video-sharing platform that's sort of like TikTok on demand. Think of it like autograph cards for the post-meet-and-greet world. You put in a request (usually at your expense) for a celebrity to say something and they make a video message including it. Fans get a customized message from their idol or, in this instance, the full interior detailing options.

Infiniti is using the platform to guide you through the reservation process, with their celebs-turned-car dealers producing customized responses to your questions as you go. Among the celebrities available for customer service are the aforementioned Misha Collins, Erin Andrews, Clinton Kelly, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, and Dule Hill.

This isn't the 2022 Infiniti QX60's first brush with celebrity. Last month, they were trying to convince us that Kate Hudson being paid to drive it made her just like you, someone who might spend the best part of $50,000 on a front-wheel-drive SUV.

