The Infiniti QX60 Monograph Concept Looks Good, But Will It Make Anyone Care?

Following the much-hyped Z Proto reveal earlier this month, Nissan has debuted yet another prototype that's said to closely resemble its upcoming production counterpart. And while it might not generate nearly as much internet buzz as that Z, this future Nissan probably matters way more when it comes to the company's actual bottom line. This is the Infiniti QX60 Monograph and, as you've probably already surmised, it provides a glimpse into the next-generation QX60 crossover due out in 2021.

Because we know none of you have actually bothered to keep up with Infiniti's confounding nomenclature, the QX60 is the brand's mid-size, three-row SUV. You know, the Pathfinder-based one formerly known as the JX35 made to compete with the Lexus RX and Acura MDX.