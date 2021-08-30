2022 Infiniti QX60 Unapologetically Targets Parents with These New Features
There's no question which demographic is going to buy this three-row SUV, and for good reason.
My impression of FBI profilers is strictly based on my experience watching five seasons of The Blacklist. Elizabeth Keen, the main character, gets into the heads of criminals to figure out what they want and what they’ll do next (James Spader is in his glory in his role as Raymond Reddington, by the way). Based on Elizabeth's actions on the show, I’d say that Infiniti has definitively profiled the target buyers of the 2022 QX60, its three-row crossover.
Sometimes, vans and SUVs are marketed without targeting families specifically, even though it’s clear many of them are leaning toward that demographic. This vehicle is for single people with big dogs! It’s for teens! It’s for adventurous couples! Infiniti isn’t pulling any punches with the launch of its QX60: there’s even a persona around which the messaging is crafted, and her name is Claire.
Claire (or Clive, for dads) is a professional working parent. She values her friends and family and experiences. She revels in her busy life and is an active parent. Claire doesn’t need auto executives in suits to tell her what to think. She’s practical and wants to know what works in real life. Huh. That sounds a lot like me.
Infiniti is counting on that campaign resonating with parents around the world, but especially in North America, where the seven-passenger luxury family hauler is the most popular vehicle in the region, comprising about 30% of overall sales. The brand has addressed a litany of challenges parents face in this SUV, and it has made some significant improvements over the previous model, perhaps in part a pull-along from the launch of the new QX55 earlier this year. Bye-bye, CVT. Hello, 6,000 pounds of towing capacity. Welcome, increased space in the third row.
If you’re a parent, you’re going to appreciate these features (some carryover and some new):
- One-touch release for third-row access that even preschoolers can activate. Once they get in, they can pull the strap to return the second-row seat to its place. Here’s the really useful part: it even works if you have a safety seat in the second row.
- Zero Gravity front seats, which I think are highly underrated in the industry. I drove a Nissan Rogue 1300 miles from Texas to Indiana in June and the fatigue was nil.
- Removable middle console in the Autograph trim, which gives the vehicle more minivan-like functionality.
- Tri-zone automatic climate control with air vents above the second and third rows. This is new from the previous generation; a friend tells me the third row on her 2019 QX60 was unusable during the height of a hot Texas summer.
- 60% increase in absorption materials and 20% thicker second-row glass for a quieter ride.
- New shift-by-wire frees up space under the console for purses, wipes, diapers, snacks, etc.
- Trailering is a possibility with 3,500 pounds of estimated towing capacity as standard and 6,000 with the upgraded AWD and towing package.
- Plastic-lined storage cubby in the back for wet swimsuits, smelly socks, and dirty sports gear.
Senior Leader of Automotive Connectivity Denise Barfuss also laid out the options for parents of teenagers through Infiniti’s app. Teen drivers can’t get away with anything these days; their speed can be tracked along with their location. It also shows how much gas is in the tank and alerts you of tire pressure inconsistencies.
The QX60 starts at $46,850 for the base model, followed by Luxe, which starts at $52,900 and adds enhanced driver-assist features, remote start, and heated/cooled seats. The next level is Sensory for $56,350 and at the top of the line, the Autograph trim has all of the goodies. With all-wheel drive, the Autograph tops out at $63,250. Luxe is the trim Infiniti believes will be the hottest seller in the lineup, but it were me, I'd go one step up to the Sensory trim for the massaging seats alone. Now that's something anyone (and not just parents) can appreciate.
