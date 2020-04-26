Let's Help Find This Trashed Ferrari F40 That Once Belonged to Saddam Hussein's Son

Chivers wants to find this car and rebuild it as he has with several other Ferraris on his channel. His video on the supercar has already attracted over 100,000 views, and commenters on the film have come up with some seemingly hot leads. One says that the car was bought by an Iraqi collector as recently as six months ago, and another says the car is in Erbil, a desert area in the northern part of the country. There’s even someone that says an elusive Facebook video of the car driving in early April exists, but they didn't provide a link to back that claim up.

Chivers notes that the mirrors are missing and that the drivetrain will need a complete rebuild before the car can hit the road. He also mentions that some parts have been replaced with off-brand pieces from other cars, like the Nissan bottle under the hood. There are several other missing or damaged parts that can be seen in photos, so the project will be pricey even if the car can be found.