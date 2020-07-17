Someone Just Wrecked This Uninsured Ferrari F40

2020 has already been a banner year for bad news, but we're afraid there's another drop to the bucket to add. There is one less Ferrari F40 in the world after one was wrecked on Friday in Queensland, Australia. As if an ultra-rare and beloved Ferrari being destroyed weren't bad enough, this particular car was reportedly uninsured at the time of the incident. Ouch.

The aftermath photos and videos floating around social media show the legendary supercar heavily smashed-up among a bunch of trees and poles. For squeamish Ferrari fans, viewer discretion is advised.