Someone Just Wrecked This Uninsured Ferrari F40
Somewhere in Australia a man's 2020 just got a whole lot worse.
2020 has already been a banner year for bad news, but we're afraid there's another drop to the bucket to add. There is one less Ferrari F40 in the world after one was wrecked on Friday in Queensland, Australia. As if an ultra-rare and beloved Ferrari being destroyed weren't bad enough, this particular car was reportedly uninsured at the time of the incident. Ouch.
The aftermath photos and videos floating around social media show the legendary supercar heavily smashed-up among a bunch of trees and poles. For squeamish Ferrari fans, viewer discretion is advised.
Local news posting to an Australian exotic car spotting group on Facebook alleges that it was the car's current owner who crashed when he decided to take the uninsured Ferrari on a final drive before selling it the next day, contrary to initial reports claiming that it was crashing during a test drive by the potential buyer. It's not often I don't envy Ferrari F40 owners but I can easily say that this is one of those times.
The same source also says that this was the first time the car's been driven in five years, a fact which may partly explain why and how it slid off the road. A car that hasn't been driven in half a decade likely hasn't had its tires changed in that amount of time either. Bad tires coupled with an unforgiving, mid-engined super sports car is, as we've previously learned, a recipe for disaster.
This Australian TV news report uploaded to Instagram also shows that the Ferrari removed an entire set of traffic lights, leaving a sizeable hole in the ground. It also appears to confirm that the car was indeed uninsured, the man behind the wheel was, in fact, the owner, and that he had a passenger riding shotgun at the time of the crash. Both driver and passenger were reportedly unhurt.
The report also features at least one auto restoration expert saying getting this Ferrari back on the road isn't entirely out of the question. It'll just take a bank account that's up to the task. Fun fact: it's pretty much impossible to total a McLaren F1 because its eight-digit average values will almost always exceed the cost of a repair. We're not entirely sure whether this phenomenon applies to the F40, though.
While the news item above says less than 10 Ferrari F40s went to Australia, Mercury reports that "less than two dozen" currently exist in the country, two of which are up for sale for the equivalent of $1.67 and $1.89 million.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATED20-Min-Old Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Stalls on the Highway, Gets Rear-Ended Into OblivionIt suffered a "sudden mechanical failure" while on the left lane.READ NOW
- RELATEDBrand New Toyota Supra Crashed Into Tree During Test DriveSuspension parts were sent flying over 100 feet from the scene, according to witnesses.READ NOW
- RELATEDAnother Tesla Crashes Into a Cop Car While on AutopilotIt seems "capable of driving itself" applies to neither the car nor its driver.READ NOW
- RELATEDHow the Internet Helped Find This Trashed Ferrari F40 Lost in IraqThey probably should’ve left the key unturned on this one.READ NOW
- RELATEDExtra Special, Period-Raced Ferrari F40 LM Expected to Fetch at Least $5.1M at AuctionIt's one of the only F40s to ever compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.READ NOW