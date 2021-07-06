A Ferrari F40 Drifting on Dirt Is a Strong Argument for Driving Priceless Classics

The Ferrari F40 was the flagship car from Maranello back in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Widely regarded as the last car signed off on by Enzo Ferrari himself, it paired brutal turbocharged acceleration with a spartan interior in a vehicle often described as terrifying at the limit. With just over 1,300 produced and prices of remaining examples regularly exceeding seven figures, they're not the type of car you typically see sliding around a dirt road. However, YouTuber TheTFJJ recently did just that.

Initially spotted by CarScoops, the F40 in question looks particularly radical in its bright yellow paint with custom grey and black graphics. Packing a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 from the factory, its 471 horsepower is more than enough to kick up the dirt with its aftermarket five-spoke wheels.