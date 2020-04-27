This Tiger King Chevy Astro Van Is More Exotic Than Any Repo’d Ferrari

If you’ve got lots of cash to burn and you’re really into Tiger King , then this is bound to be your jam. A garage in Virginia Beach is selling this 2004 Chevy Astro van , complete with a full-on Joe Exotic-themed wrap and a haulable cage, but it won't be cheap . It's priced at $295,000, which is as much of a joke as the van itself.

It should be made clear that this van was never actually in the nationally captivating docuseries. There was a Chevy Astro featured in the first episode, but unlike that one, this doesn't have a snow leopard caged inside. Instead, there's a plush tiger that rides in the trailer. Beware, though, you should never "meth" with any big cats, especially those that are made of cotton and polyester.

The seller, Lawyer Garage, told The Drive that the van build started as a gag between a few guys that really liked the show, but it soon took on a life of its own. They parked the rig in front of the shop and have had a long line of cars and people waiting to get a look at the unique setup. Lawyer Garage did all of the work on the 113,000-mile van, but has yet to King-ify its interior.