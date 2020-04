This Stripped-Out C5 Corvette Dune Buggy Isn't Your Dad's Mid-Life Crisis Car

While flipping this Corvette on its roof shouldn't be the goal of driving it, doing so wouldn't be all that difficult with a mildly cammed, 5.7-liter LS1 V8 under the hood. Rowing to redline through too many of its six manually selected gears on the wrong trail would put you at risk of overcoming this buggy's slightly lifted factory suspension and all-terrain Firestone Destination MT2 tires, which grant a little extra ground clearance, but not enough to tackle the Rubicon Trail. Try to do any rock crawling in this, and you'll probably gouge this Corvette's oil pan or radiator open, if not also tear off its JL Wrangler Rubicon-sourced front bumper and those DOT-approved Hella headlights.