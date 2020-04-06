The C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette is, as most track rats will tell you, a hit when it comes to performance-per-dollar ratings. Well-used examples can be had for around $10,000 and, considering the 5.7-liter V-8's standard 345 horsepower, they only need a handful of suspension mods to really stand out on a road course or backroad. However, they aren't necessarily perfect given their relative heft and long overhangs; that appears to be the inspiration for this hacked-up 'Vette spotted on Reddit, which is all but ordinary.

Although it was posted to /r/shittycarmods, we aren't so sure this is the worst Corvette we've seen. After all, there's no garish spoiler and the builder obviously went through the trouble of styling it, transforming it into something that looks a bit like a '90s concept car...or a Volkswagen New Beetle from the rear.

The Chevrolet's front-end has been lopped off just ahead of its wheels, cutting into its famed pop-up headlights. As a result, the hood has been carved to form a new design trait that carries on to the front bumper, creating a sort of mean, open-mouth look. Again, not great, but certainly not the most atrocious out there.