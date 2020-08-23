This Weird Indy 500 Wheel Fire Could Only Happen in 2020

The Indianapolis 500 is always held on Memorial Day weekend—it’s tradition. Of course, that isn’t the case this year as the race was delayed due to COVID-19. That means the Greatest Spectacle in Racing is taking place in summer rather than the spring, and it was certainly warmer when James Davison’s No. 51 Honda had its right front wheel burst into a ball of fire on lap five.

Davison made contact with a SAFER barrier during the opening laps. Soon afterward, the right front tire burst into flames, throwing the first caution flag of the race. Davison safely exited the car, but not before he limped it around the track like a flaming chariot that hopefully isn’t foreshadowing what’s yet to come in 2020.