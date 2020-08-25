These Mario Kart Pranksters Invaded NYC and It Was Definitely Worth the Hassle

Mario Kart is usually enjoyed from your couch, not a bench in Central Park. That's why New Yorkers were doing double-takes when they saw Nintendo's Mario and Luigi rolling around the park's paths on karts, tossing banana peels at one another. And the whole stunt, of course, was done for the only thing that really matters: making people smile.

Dreamt up by North Carolina transplant and social media personality Caleb Simpson, the Mario Kart caper required careful planning on the part of Simpson, who played Mario, and his Luigi-impersonating cohort Irving Salazar to create the video embedded below.

"I thought it'd be funny," remarked Simpson in an interview with The New York Post, where he disclosed the video was "logistically a pain in the ass."