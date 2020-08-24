When Jumping Off a Motorcycle at 125 MPH Is the Right Call

MotoGP's BMW M Grand Prix of Styria was red-flagged after Maverick Viñales' Yamaha YZR-M1 smashed into the wall and burst into flames. Luckily, when the Spaniard experienced some issues with the brakes, he decided to jump off his bike in Turn 1 at around 125 miles per hour. Thanks to that brave move, he was able to walk away from the horrific accident with only minor injuries.

Following the repeated drama in Spielberg, Austria, Portugal's Miguel Oliveira and his Red Bull KTM Tech 3 managed to get ahead of Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) on the final lap and at the final corner of the Red Bull Ring, putting a fitting end to this action-packed round on two wheels.