Driving onto the Main Stage at Pebble Beach in a 2019 Infiniti QX50

A call during Pebble Beach’s Concours d’Elegance would normally be ignored. There are too many hands to be shaken, cars to be drooled over, and never enough time to peacock across the lawn and feel like the one-percenters trading McLaren F1s like lunchroom pudding.

My phone's insistent pulse, however, demanded answering.

“Want to drive a car onto the Concours stage?” asked the voice on the other line. Somewhat startled, I bumbled, “Uh, what, yeah, that sounds cool.” “Be here in fifteen.” Click. I called The Drive’s Editor-in-Chief Kyle Cheromcha and asked, “Want to drive with me onto the main stage?” He answered, “Are you kidding me? Yeah!”

The stage is normally reserved for cars with values that most would hesitate even brushing up against in fear they’d incur a fine so large their great-great-grandchildren would still be indebted by their faux pas. And now, I’d be gracing those floorboards. “Wouldn’t my presence bring down the winner’s value?” crossed my mind. Apparently, I’m inconsequential.