2022 Infiniti QX60: Another Day, Another New Luxury SUV That Can Tow Your Boat

In terms of more driver-centric tech, the QX60 can be had with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch heads-up display, and a newly enhanced version of the company's ProPilot ADAS (making its debut on this car) which uses nav info to proactively prepare for bends in the road.
Under the hood sits a 3.5-liter, naturally aspirated V6 making 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. This engine is hooked up to a new nine-speed automatic transmission and, if you pay extra, an improved all-wheel-drive system that can send up to 50 percent of the power to the rear and instantly engages when slip is detected. Towing capacity is up 20 percent compared to last year, coming in at 6,000 pounds.
Official pricing has yet to be announced but expect the 2022 Infiniti QX60 to arrive in late 2021.