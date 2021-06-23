2022 Infiniti QX60: Another Day, Another New Luxury SUV That Can Tow Your Boat

It looks like luxury SUV buyers (and judging from what traffic looks like these days, that's everybody) may have another worthy choice to consider because the three-row 2022 Infiniti QX60 is all-new and determined to put Infiniti back on the map when it comes to big family haulers.

Style-wise, it's essentially a production-ready version of the Monograph Concept we saw last year. That means it looks handsome and modern and a lot less boat-like than the outgoing model, if not overwhelmingly original. It's a similar story inside, too, with a thoroughly updated cabin complete with air vents that appear to span the width of the dash (so hot these days) and capacitive HVAC controls that disappear into a gloss black abyss when the car is off.