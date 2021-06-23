2022 Infiniti QX60: Another Day, Another New Luxury SUV That Can Tow Your Boat

So long as it's 6,000 pounds or less, of course.

By Chris Tsui
It looks like luxury SUV buyers (and judging from what traffic looks like these days, that's everybody) may have another worthy choice to consider because the three-row 2022 Infiniti QX60 is all-new and determined to put Infiniti back on the map when it comes to big family haulers. 

Style-wise, it's essentially a production-ready version of the Monograph Concept we saw last year. That means it looks handsome and modern and a lot less boat-like than the outgoing model, if not overwhelmingly original. It's a similar story inside, too, with a thoroughly updated cabin complete with air vents that appear to span the width of the dash (so hot these days) and capacitive HVAC controls that disappear into a gloss black abyss when the car is off.

On top of being a fancy place to spend time what with its semi-aniline leather, open-pore wood, and standard pano roof, the QX60 is practical too, able to seat up to seven. Like the previous model, the third row can be accessed without having to remove any child seats that may be in the second row. This being a Nissan product at its core, supremely comfortable "zero gravity" seats are onboard too with standard eight-way adjustability and heating for the front row along with three-program massaging as an option.

A new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen is standard and runs wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. An optional wireless charger big enough for Pro Max versions of the iPhone as well as seven USB ports throughout keep everybody's devices juiced up. Then, the obligatory audio upgrade option here is provided by Bose and consists of 17 speakers. 

In terms of more driver-centric tech, the QX60 can be had with a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.8-inch heads-up display, and a newly enhanced version of the company's ProPilot ADAS (making its debut on this car) which uses nav info to proactively prepare for bends in the road.

Under the hood sits a 3.5-liter, naturally aspirated V6 making 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. This engine is hooked up to a new nine-speed automatic transmission and, if you pay extra, an improved all-wheel-drive system that can send up to 50 percent of the power to the rear and instantly engages when slip is detected. Towing capacity is up 20 percent compared to last year, coming in at 6,000 pounds. 

Official pricing has yet to be announced but expect the 2022 Infiniti QX60 to arrive in late 2021.

Got a tip or question for the author about the new QX60? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com

