This Is What It Looks Like Inside New York's Javits Center Right Now

Around this time on a normal year, New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center would be bustling with construction workers and, eventually, packed with brand new cars. But this is no ordinary year for New York City, or anywhere else. The home of the New York Auto Show is now playing host to a makeshift emergency hospital to aid in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and new photos from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers give us a stark look at the terrifying new reality this outbreak has created. Here are the photos in question, tweeted yesterday afternoon by the Corps:

And for comparison, here's what the floor looks like when it's in full auto show mode, like last year:

NYAS Facebook Page

The New York Auto Show has been postponed to late August, pushing back an event that draws hundreds of thousands of prospective car buyers as well as executives, auto industry officials and journalists from across the world. Over the past week, the convention center on Manhattan's West Side—one of the largest in the country—has been converted into a field hospital and emergency management center by city officials, the National Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other groups working in tandem. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also holds regular news briefings there. The coronavirus outbreak, and the COVID-19 disease it causes, is already straining New York's health care system to its limits. The city is now Ground Zero for the pandemic in the U.S., with 84 deaths on Thursday alone, more than 15,000 diagnosed cases and nearly 5,000 people hospitalized, the New York Post reported.