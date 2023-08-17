Infiniti QX Monograph Concept Previews a Make-or-Break SUV

Infiniti just dropped a new concept car at Monterey Car Week, and it happens to be a big one for Nissan's luxury arm both in terms of size and importance: the QX Monograph. In all likelihood, this is our preview of the replacement for the range-topping QX80 that's been many years in the making.

While Infiniti claims the QX Monograph showcases a new design language, it's still pretty recognizable as the QX80's successor, thanks to its massive footprint, upright design, and wavy surfaces. Recent spy photos of the next-gen Infiniti QX, wrapped in plenty of camouflage, show a similar grille and "piano key" headlights as this show car, so it's not unreasonable to interpret the basic look of the QX Monograph as production-ready.

Infiniti

The grille itself is a new "double-arched" design, with an illuminated three-dimensional grille logo. The QX Monograph is the first Infiniti to get this new 3D logo, even if it doesn't look much different from the normal one. The piano-key daytime running LEDs connect across the top of the grille—an interesting touch—and the taillight bar echoes that motif.

Infiniti

As for the paint color, Infiniti calls it "Akane" and it's said to be inspired by a glowing red sunset as it transitions to night. That dark red theme carries throughout the rest of the show car; the massive wheels have red, gloss black, and shadow chrome accents, and even the windows feature a touch of red in their tint.

Infiniti

Infiniti didn't provide any visuals of the vehicle's interior, nor was any technical information released. This is still a concept after all, charting a vision for the future of the brand's luxury SUVs. Without those details, it's hard to tell whether the next QX will truly be able to hang with Infiniti's strong competitors. Given that Nissan's luxury brand has recorded less than a fifth of Lexus's sales in the U.S. through 2023 so far, you can be sure Infiniti's hoping it will.