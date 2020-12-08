2021 Nissan Armada: Fresh New Look, 400-HP V8, and 8,500-Pound Towing Capacity

Alongside the refreshed Kicks, Nissan is revealing the facelifted 2021 Armada, a full-size, body-on-frame SUV that now features more tech, slightly more power under the hood (provided you spring for premium gas), and a styling revision. As we already saw in last week's teaser, the 2021 Nissan Armada's cosmetic changes put its design in line with the new Rogue. Sporting a more squared-off look inside and out, pretty much everything forward of the A-pillars is new. It also gets new taillights, a different rear bumper, and one new color option, Coulis Red Pearl. Notably, the updated Armada is also the first U.S.-market production car to carry Nissan's new corporate badge.

When we asked Nissan why the entry-level 2021 Kicks did not receive the fresh logo, the company said it wanted to debut the new emblem on its flagship SUV and eventually trickle it down to less prestigious products like the Kicks rather than the other way around.