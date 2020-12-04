Catch a Glimpse of the New 2021 Nissan Armada Before Next Week's Full Reveal

Nissan is waiting until Tuesday, Dec. 8 to unveil the new 2021 Armada, but to whet the appetites of those who just cannot wait to see the company's updated flagship SUV, it has dropped a five-second teaser video that reveals...quite a lot of the new design, actually.

The super-short clip has our hero vehicle traveling across some sort of desert terrain to the tagline "Tame the Wild." Pause, zoom in, enhance and we've already got a pretty good idea of what the new Armada will look like. It'll apparently rock C-shaped headlights flanking Nissan's corporate "V-motion" grille and will look very much like a sibling of the new Rogue. The rest of it, however, looks mostly like carryover from the current Armada, with the same, fairly distinctive greenhouse especially aft of the rear doors.