How to Watch Today's Reveal of the First New Nissan Frontier Pickup in 17 Years

The third-generation Nissan Frontier was first shown off in January 2004 at that year's Detroit Auto Show alongside the C6 Corvette and the concept that would eventually become the first-generation Honda Ridgeline. Nissan's made enhancements and tweaks to the mid-size truck over the years but, by and large, the Frontier available "new" in showrooms right now is the same truck that graced that auto show stand 17 years ago. It would be a bit like walking into a Best Buy today and seeing a PlayStation 2 on the shelf still being sold as a brand new console. (On second thought, that would be amazing and the scalpers would probably have a field day. Gran Turismo 4 is the GOAT.)

It's a special occasion when a car that's old enough to have its own driver's license finally gets updated and, fortunately, that day is today. In several hours, the redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier will be revealed live on the internet and here's how you can witness, in real-time, this long-awaited moment in automotive history. Maybe we're building it up a little too much.