Nissan Is Diving Back Into Off-Roading With Nismo Upgrades for Frontier, Titan and Xterra
Yes, the Xterra.
Nissan is returning to its off-road racing roots at this year's Rebelle Rally, a 10-day contest that runs from Lake Tahoe to California's Imperial Sand Dunes. The automaker is set to enter a 2020 Frontier that's kitted from top to bottom with new Nismo components including a suspension setup that was co-developed with Bilstein. Better yet, you'll soon be able to buy all these parts for yourself, even if your truck isn't brand new.
For background, the Rebelle Rally is an incredibly taxing off-road endurance event that consists of an all-female field. Friend of The Drive Lyn Woodward and Sedona Blinson make up Team Wild Grace, and they'll drive the 2020 Frontier while navigating their way across the rugged West. They'll be competing with help from the truck's new-for-this-year, 310-horsepower V6 and, of course, all the Nismo off-road goodies.
A lightweight but high-tensile-strength steel front bumper will protect the Frontier's radiator from debris while also being winch capable. Meanwhile, a set of six-inch, 8,600-lumen driving lights will ensure plenty of front visibility as it blasts through the sand. Nismo-designed 17-by-7.5-inch off-road wheels are also around to shoulder the load, and they're rated for 1,950 pounds apiece—that's above factory OEM spec.
The suspension, as you'd expect, is the real star as it features monotube gas shocks with remote reservoirs in the rear for performance in every type of environment. It provides a two-inch lift over stock and is meant to handle the extra weight that's often associated with four-wheeling like larger tires, heavy bumpers and, yes, overlanding gear including rooftop tents.
These upgrades will be carried over to the next-gen Frontier dropping in 2021, as well as other Nissan models. The automaker is rolling out Nismo parts for the 2005-2020 Frontier, 2016-2021 Titan and even the 2005-2015 Xterra later this fall. Even if you don't buy new, Nissan will have you covered with aftermarket support.
You can follow along with Nissan and Team Wild Grace on social media as the Rebelle Rally kicks off Oct. 8 and ends on Oct. 17. There's plenty to see with automakers using the race as an impromptu proving grounds of sorts, all while putting women in motorsport at the forefront.
