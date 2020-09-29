Nissan Is Diving Back Into Off-Roading With Nismo Upgrades for Frontier, Titan and Xterra

Nissan is returning to its off-road racing roots at this year's Rebelle Rally, a 10-day contest that runs from Lake Tahoe to California's Imperial Sand Dunes. The automaker is set to enter a 2020 Frontier that's kitted from top to bottom with new Nismo components including a suspension setup that was co-developed with Bilstein. Better yet, you'll soon be able to buy all these parts for yourself, even if your truck isn't brand new.

For background, the Rebelle Rally is an incredibly taxing off-road endurance event that consists of an all-female field. Friend of The Drive Lyn Woodward and Sedona Blinson make up Team Wild Grace, and they'll drive the 2020 Frontier while navigating their way across the rugged West. They'll be competing with help from the truck's new-for-this-year, 310-horsepower V6 and, of course, all the Nismo off-road goodies.