2021 Nissan Kicks: Now With Disc Brakes All Around

Three short years after its debut, the Nissan Kicks is getting a mid-cycle refresh for 2021. Par for the mid-generation facelift course, the budget-conscious subcompact crossover receives sharper, more modern looks and additional standard equipment.

Starting from the front, the Kicks now looks less dowdy than before, sporting a more aggressive face and the company's signature Double V-Motion grille. The wheels and rear bumper are also new, as are the taillights that are now conjoined by a single horizontal piece as so many other cars are these days. For 2021, there are three new colors to choose from: Electric Blue Metallic seen in these pictures, Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, and the solid-and-trendy Boulder Gray Pearl, all three of which can be had with the two-tone black roof treatment.