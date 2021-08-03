Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept Is Detroit Luxury Writ Large

The Lincoln Aviator is a well-known luxury SUV in the midsize segment. With a cavalcade of comfort features and door chimes composed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, it's a statement of American quality and refinement. In much the same way, Shinola represents similar values when it comes to its line of luxury watches, bicycles, and other lifestyle goods. With both brands based in Detroit, Michigan, it only makes sense that they'd one day work together. The time has now come, with the two companies teaming up to build the predictably-named Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept.

The concept aimed to take the aesthetic and design features of the Shinola brand, and apply them to the Lincoln Aviator. In that vein, the exterior is inspired by the mother of pearl watch dials from Shinola's luxury timepieces. Where you might typically expect chrome, however, you'll find copper trim, a nod to the Shinola Runwell bicycle that features similar detailing around its seat. It's a style that looks cutting-edge and classically beautiful at the same time. The rose-gold hue makes for a particularly impressive grille treatment, too, set against the silver Lincoln logo which sits proud front and center.