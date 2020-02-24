Paris Hilton's 2012 Lexus LFA With 4,000 Miles Listed for $495,900
Rest assured, though—it's a thing of glory.
The Lexus LFA is one of the most unconventional supercars ever built. Rather than tailored into an Italian suit with a raging bull or prancing horse embroidered onto the pocket, it was instead branded with an "L" and molded with the styling of a souped-up Celica. But the lack of an exotic nameplate didn't deter owners from showing their dedication to the strange, unusual, and absurdly expensive car. That includes reality TV star Paris Hilton, whose old Lexus LFA is now up for sale at a quaint luxury car dealer in Ohio.
Offered at $495,900, the 2012 LFA certainly ain't cheap. Pay 10 percent upfront and you'll owe $8,020 per month for five years at three percent interest. If you'd rather skip the down payment, that grows to $8,911 monthly.
Collectively, the Lexus appears to have had at least three owners. Hilton, the most prominent of them all, bought the Japanese supercar with just 17 miles on the odometer.
Despite being eight years old, the LFA hasn't covered much ground. In fact, it's high-revving 4.8-liter V-10 has accumulated just shy of 4,000 miles since birth. As such, the 553-horsepower power plant should still have plenty of life left in it given its Toyota pedigree.
Let's not pretend—it'd be better if we all had LFAs of our own. And, just to rub it in, we might as well mention that this is Hilton's second LFA. The first example she owned was painted in a beautiful shade of Pearl Yellow and gifted in 2011 by her then-boyfriend as a present to celebrate her 30th birthday. Hilton later traded the yellow LFA in for a year-newer car coated in Whitest White, which she held on to for at least another two years according to DuPont Registry, before purchasing a McLaren 650S.
In addition to the two LFAs and 650S, Hilton has owned a host of other high-end cars. A Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, McLaren MP4-12C, Ferrari California, and Rolls-Royce Ghost all called Hilton's garage their home, along with her infamous pink Bentley Continental GT Coupe.
It's rare that a car appreciates in value, though supercars are usually an exception. This—Lexus' ultra-rare flagship—falls into that category, of course. Given its limited production run from 2011 until 2012 (which produced a measly 500 units), we're not surprised that the asking price of this celebrity-owned ride has ballooned from the car's original $391,300 sticker price. All things considered with the used supercar market, we're kind of surprised the dealer isn't asking for more.
h/t: Motor1
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDGet Through Wednesday by Watching the V-10 Lexus LFA Revving to 9,000 RPMWe all need a break. Why not take it listening to the apocalyptic LFA V-10?READ NOW
- RELATEDEnjoy This Lexus LFA Sliding Around a Grassy Lawn While Making Sweet, Sweet V-10 MusicYou'll want to put on your headphones for this.READ NOW
- RELATEDOne of Two 'Fresh Green' 2012 Lexus LFAs Is for Sale in CaliforniaThis V-10 supercar is minty fresh in more ways than one.READ NOW
- RELATEDLexus LFA Nurburgring Package Goes for $700,000 at Barrett-JacksonThe rare supercar fetches an extra quarter of a million dollars at the auction.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Looks at Hilton Hotels to Install Latest Round of ChargersMore hotels across the United States will receive chargers for electric cars.READ NOW