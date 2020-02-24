Paris Hilton's 2012 Lexus LFA With 4,000 Miles Listed for $495,900

The Lexus LFA is one of the most unconventional supercars ever built. Rather than tailored into an Italian suit with a raging bull or prancing horse embroidered onto the pocket, it was instead branded with an "L" and molded with the styling of a souped-up Celica. But the lack of an exotic nameplate didn't deter owners from showing their dedication to the strange, unusual, and absurdly expensive car. That includes reality TV star Paris Hilton, whose old Lexus LFA is now up for sale at a quaint luxury car dealer in Ohio.

Offered at $495,900, the 2012 LFA certainly ain't cheap. Pay 10 percent upfront and you'll owe $8,020 per month for five years at three percent interest. If you'd rather skip the down payment, that grows to $8,911 monthly.

Collectively, the Lexus appears to have had at least three owners. Hilton, the most prominent of them all, bought the Japanese supercar with just 17 miles on the odometer.

Despite being eight years old, the LFA hasn't covered much ground. In fact, it's high-revving 4.8-liter V-10 has accumulated just shy of 4,000 miles since birth. As such, the 553-horsepower power plant should still have plenty of life left in it given its Toyota pedigree.