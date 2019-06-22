Enjoy This Lexus LFA Sliding Around a Grassy Lawn While Making Sweet, Sweet V-10 Music

Mowing the lawn is a chore most of us hate to do. Some of you with riding mowers might find the task a bit easier, however, still recognize that it can be dull enough to dread a weekly romp around the yard. But what happens if you happen to own the world's coolest lawnmower, a Lexus LFA? Alright, I'll admit that this video isn't exactly someone doing yard work. In fact, it's more just someone sliding around in the grass. But just how often do we get to see a supercar thoroughly driven and enjoyed? Open your eyes and your ears, because this Lexus is about to throw down.

That sound you hear is the LFA's beautifully symphonic high-revving V-10 and is one of the supercar's many eccentricities. Developed in part with Yamaha, the LFA's modest 4.8-liter monster produces a respectable 553 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. But its power output isn't the most interesting, nor recognizable, feature of the car—that award goes to its unmistakable howl. Rather than use a conventional V-8 in its flagship coupe, the engineers decided to shove an extra two cylinders under the hood to promote a high-revving engine with a snappier response than its counterparts. Perhaps accidentally, Lexus created what may just be one of the best sounding ten-cylinder engines in existence. And snappy it was. The LFA has the ability to rev upwards of 9,000 RPM and can do so without a load in 0.6 seconds. It boasts a split-journal crankshaft, plus a tried-and-true 72-degree cylinder angle permitted for smooth operation, while its individual throttle bodies helped to accentuate intake noises under the hood. Not to be forgotten is that sound of its exhaust, emitted from a triad of exhaust tips placed square in the center of the rear bumper.