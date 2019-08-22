Lexus to Build Small, Urban Hatchback Instead of Tesla-Fighter for Its First EV: Report

Lexus is preparing to introduce its very first all-electric vehicle and instead of a long-legged sedan that would aim to steal sales from the Tesla Model S and Porsche's upcoming Taycan, it'll do it with a small, two-door hatchback, if a new Autocar report is to be believed.

It'll apparently take the tall, boxy shape of Lexus' LF-SA concept introduced way back in 2015 and be previewed in a new concept car coming to this October's Tokyo Motor Show. Referring directly to the LF-SA, Lexus Vice President Koji Sato told the British publication, "We feel that our future could resemble this design."

When The Drive reached out to Lexus for comment, a company spokesperson replied in an email, "We can't comment on questions about future product."