Lexus’ First Global EV Will Offer a Yoke for a Steering Wheel

Many of the big luxury car players have been mad busy bringing out electric cars over the past year or so. Mercedes has the EQS, Audi has its E-Trons, and BMW has the iX and the i4. Now Lexus is preparing to join the party with its first North America-bound EV, the RZ 450e. While the electric Lexus crossover's full debut is still a few weeks away, Toyota's luxury arm is giving us a tease of what to expect. And prepare to clutch your pearls, fans of regular-ass steering wheels, because the RZ will be the latest EV to feature a yoke.

That is, a rectangular-ish gamepad-looking thing that makes the inside of the car look way more like a spaceship but hasn't been all that well-received as far as usability is concerned. The RZ will not be the first EV to use a yoke as its Toyota bZ4X cousin debuted with one, and one can also be found inside the Tesla Model S Plaid. While Tesla makes the yoke mandatory, the Toyota merely has it as an option with a traditional steering wheel available if you so choose. Hopefully, Lexus will follow in its parent company's footsteps here.

Correction 4/5/22 12:30 pm ET: An original version of this story claimed that the RZ 450e was Lexus' first EV. This has been updated to reflect that it's Lexus' first North America-bound EV.