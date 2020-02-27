This Delightful Citroen AMI EV City Car Can Be Driven For $22 A Month

Based on the AMI Concept that debuted last year at the Geneva Motor Show , the AMI is a production-ready car that “has no equivalent in the mobility landscape ,” at least according to Citroen. But the automaker might be onto something as while the engineering behind AMI is cool, the real disruption comes from how Citroen aims to bring it to market.

There’s a grandmotherly want rising to my hands directing me to squeeze the cheeks of Citroen’s cute AMI EV city car. I mean, look at it, it’s petite, funky, weird, and unmistakenly French. Sure, it isn’t coming to the U.S., but when has that ever stopped enthusiasts from pouring adoration onto forbidden fruit ?

You can buy an AMI online and have it delivered to your home, which will cost around 6,000 euros, but Citroen’s aims for the AMI aren’t the typical retail model. Rather, the company wants you to either lease it for just $22 a month, there’s a host of lease terms, or use the company’s ride-share service for under $1 per minute behind the two-seater’s wheel.

"For 100 years, Citroën has always been innovative and creative in democratizing freedom of movement,” says Citroen’s CEO Vincent Cobée, adding, “This year, Citroën has come up with a new urban mobility solution accessible to everyone: compact, protective, 100% electric, without driving license, and affordable. AMI aims to be a real breakthrough in enabling urban mobility, a solution in sync with new modes of consumption. This great idea was a concept one year ago. We are proud that we have made it happen today. "

And that remark about not needing a driver’s license isn’t just a casual misquote, Citroen plans to release AMI to the public with the minimum age requirement being just 14, at least in France. Elsewhere, 16 will be the standard. All of which is thanks to AMI’s classification as a quadricycle, which is governed by different laws compared to cars. As such, according to Citroen, “AMI is for everyone.”