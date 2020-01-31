Alex Roy's Glossary of BS in Mobility, Self-Driving and Autonomy (Winter 2019/2020)

The scope of mobility-industry clickbait is so massive these days, all the cocaine at a Pagani owners meet isn't enough to make sense of it. Consider the transportation sector, in which publicists compete to unleash ever more BS words on an overwhelmed public. How best to counter the daily storm of nonsense, exaggeration, and lies? The way I do it every year—with a glossary for the ages.

Here goes:

AUTONOWASHING (verb): The practice of making unverified or misleading claims that misrepresent the appropriate level of human supervision required by a semi-automated product, service, or technology.

The most obvious culprits are the Tesla fans who refer to Tesla Autopilot—without a doubt the best driver-assistance system available today—as self-driving or autonomous. It isn't. The concept of autonomy is totally binary: a vehicle is either capable of driving itself without human supervision, or it isn't. If it requires any human supervision, it's not autonomous. It's not even semi-autonomous. It's semi-automated. If you're confused, think of it this way. The word "autonomy" means "freedom," as in free to choose. One is either free, or one isn't. A vehicle is either autonomous, or it isn't.

Other guilty parties include companies whose high-profile public demonstrations of autonomous vehicles lead to headlines like "Self-Driving Truck Drives Cross Country," but fail to mention the human safety driver on board.

(Mobility expert Liza Dixon is the Godmother of the "autonowashing" term, and wow is it relevant today. If you see it used and don't credit her, you're as guilty as all the jerks stealing Tom Goodwin's most famous statement on innovation.)

BIKELASH (noun): Any negative or hostile reaction to cyclists, especially from motorists or law enforcement.

As a car enthusiast who frequently bikes in New York City, I'm keenly aware there are a lot of really bad drivers out there. Because I bike, when I drive I am super vigilant about biker safety. Yes, sometimes bikers—especially those famous NYC bike messengers—seem to dart out of nowhere, but I find those messengers to be among the best riders I've ever seen. Yet there is a subculture of lazy and/or unskilled drivers who appear to resent bikers altogether. These people place all blame on cyclists for anything that goes wrong, and resent or oppose any effort to make streets safer for riders.

You don't need to be a rocket scientist to know that protected bike lanes are a good thing.

Bikelash is baked into the very language of the media. When a cyclist is killed by a human driving a car, the human driver is often obscured, or left out of the story altogether. A headline that reads, "Cyclist Killed by Truck," for example, reinforces a perception that the biker bears some responsibility for the accident, if not all of it. Over time, it absolves drivers of responsibility for cyclist fatalities, which undermines any impetus to build safer infrastructure, which is where we are today. Bikelash leads to insane local hearings where people actually argue against protected bike lines on behalf of "drivers rights."

Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you can't drive safely around bikers, you shouldn't be driving.

BOEING (verb): To destroy a trusted brand through a series of cost-cutting and profit-seeking measures, the sum of which sacrifices quality to the point of self-immolation. See, 737 MAX.