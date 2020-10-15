This $16,000 Six-Wheeled Duck From Batman Returns Is the Cheap EV You Really Want

Electric vehicles are all the rage nowadays, ranging from $69,420 Teslas to cheap but cheerful Honda Es to weirder, more humble fare like a vintage Jet Electrica 007. Yet there's one EV we've found that out-weirds even a wedge-shaped Comuta-Car, and it's a giant six-wheeled duck from a Tim Burton movie. Hell yeah, man, that's the one I want.

Fortunately for anyone else in the market for a grimy ride-on duck, there's one for sale on Facebook Marketplace for just $16,000. At that price, who would overpay for something like a VW ID.4? This is a smart financial decision, and I am sticking with that take.