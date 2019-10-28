$680,000 Will Get You the World's Only Turbine-Powered, Street-Legal Batmobile

A Batman Batmobile touted to be the world's only turbine-powered recreation of the '80s hero car is currently listed for sale on eBay. Children of the '80s will remember this specific ride as the one the Dark Knight used to battle the evil Joker and Penguin in Tim Burton's original Batman films. Now, a functioning replica of the crime-fighting machine with a price tag to match its Gotham street cred can be yours for the holy-dollars-Batman! amount of $680,000.

According to the seller, the outrageous replica was created as a functioning representation of the car seen in the movie. On film, the Batmobile appeared as a jet-powered supercar that spewed flames as it roamed Gotham City. This recreation isn't far off from the original, with a military surplus turboshaft engine sourced to send power to the rear wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. According to the listing, the engine idles at an insane 20,000 rpm and delivers around 400 horsepower.

The car has a fully independent suspension with airbags for ride-height control and is said to weigh about the same as a Chevrolet Corvette from the era. And before you start worrying about where you’re going to fill up with jet fuel, don’t. The turbine can run on Jet A or kerosene, and it can even be adjusted to run on diesel, according to the seller. It's basically like a Coleman camp stove on wheels (and with machine guns).