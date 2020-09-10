1934-Style Luxury RV Offers Electricity for up To Two Weeks on a Single Charge

Powering devices in remote areas from your electric vehicle's battery pack is a concept gaining more and more traction as EVs increase power density and speed up charging times. With range anxiety starting to become less of an issue, Michigan startup Bollinger Motors argues that its upcoming utilitarian SUVs and pickup trucks will have plenty of juice for your camping equipment, such as lights, portable cooking tops, compressors and digital gadgets. Mind you, Bollinger's modular chassis comes with up to 180 kWh, 23 times the capacity of this RV.

On the plus side, Bowlus says this rolling combination of riveted and polished aircraft-grade aluminum, wood, fancy fabrics, and a "hotel-style bathroom" can be charged up in three to four hours depending on the power source. Once maxed, the air-conditioning in the Endless Highways is estimated to last for up to two nights.

Forget the air-conditioning, however, and the juice in the batteries may last for up to two weeks. As one would expect for something starting at nearly a quarter-million dollars and from the year 2020, the entire power management system can be controlled online.