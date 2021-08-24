2022 Tesla Model S Plaid Review: A New 1,020-HP Chapter in American Luxury

It doesn't matter if you're not a fan of electric cars. Heck, it doesn't even matter if you're not a fan of Elon Musk, or a yoke-style steering wheel, or a shifter that's strictly digital. The Model S Plaid is spacious, serenely comfortable, and requires very little effort to drive. In this sense, it achieves the three main pillars of what defines traditional American luxury.

There were no "revs building." There was no struggle for traction. There was foot meets pedal meets floor, and the instinctive realization that what I was driving had placed more mechanical power at my fingertips than any other vehicle in my life. This was the 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid , and its performance made for an awe-inspiring experience.

It's not perfect, obviously. Unnecessary quirks mean the Model S Plaid could be easier to drive and considering it has 1,020 horsepower on tap, it could definitely look more aggressive. But its strengths far outweigh its weaknesses, and unless answered by another stateside automaker, it is the ultimate American luxury car for sale right now.

Thanks to the kindness of a new Model S Plaid owner named Jason, I got a chance behind the yoke. Here's what I learned over the course of a few hours.

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid: By the Numbers

Base price (as tested): $131,190 ($147,190)

$131,190 ($147,190) Powertrain: 100-kWh battery tri-motor | 1-speed transmission | all-wheel drive

100-kWh battery tri-motor | 1-speed transmission | all-wheel drive Horsepower: 1,020

1,020 Torque: 1,050 lb-ft

1,050 lb-ft Curb weight: 4,766 pounds

4,766 pounds Seating capacity: 5

5 Cargo volume: 28 cubic feet

28 cubic feet EPA-estimated range: 396 miles

396 miles 0-60: 1.99 seconds (est.)

1.99 seconds (est.) Drag coefficient: 0.208 Cd

0.208 Cd Quick take: An imperfect but impressive super sedan.

What Is Plaid?

The Model S has, amazingly, been for sale since 2012 now, although it's received multiple significant updates and one design facelift since its introduction. Though the more mainstream-focused Model 3 gets much of the attention these days—besides the occasional wild Tesla experiment like the Cybertruck or new Roadster—the Model S remains the sedan flagship. And it's even more on the top of the heap with the introduction of a new trim level: Plaid.

The Model S Plaid is the quickest production sedan currently for sale. It has a big 100-kWh battery pack, three motors to power all four wheels, and 1,020 horsepower. Sixty miles per hour is met in a Tesla-claimed 1.99 seconds, and a quarter-mile is dispatched in an incredible (also Tesla-claimed) 9.23 seconds from a standing start.

You might think it would look a bit wilder, then, but the Plaid doesn't have any crazy accouterments—there's no agressive, BMW M-style bodykit to be had here. It looks like a regular Model S with a bulged-out body and a new bumper. I wish it went a bit further, honestly. If Porsche can stick a "turbo" badge on an EV, Tesla can take more cues from conventionally powered performance cars to give the most powerful Model S more flair. Add a hood bulge! Put some more aerodynamic frills on the car, even if they're subtle! For god's sake, this car does a quarter-mile in damn-near nine seconds flat. It should make a more serious attempt to look like that.

The interior is also a little plain; however, Tesla is known for its minimalist cabins, and at least the 17-inch touchscreen is better integrated into the dash here than cars like the Model 3. I prefer the competitors from Europe, though, with the Porsche Taycan being the obvious example. While the Tesla has a few flat, square displays, the Porsche has a floating, curved instrument cluster, a separate display just for the passenger, and they all work together nicely within finely upholstered borders.