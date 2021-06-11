1,020-HP 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid Revealed: Here’s What You Need to Know

It has been almost two years since we got the inkling that the Tesla Model S might yet have more performance in store, with a possible "Plaid" model on the way. After delays and a last-minute price hike, the Plaid is a reality, breaking cover Thursday night at an event that saw the first 25 examples delivered and Tesla CEO Elon Musk proclaim the Model S Plaid the quickest production car in history.

Chosen in honor of one of Musk's favorite films, Mel Brooks' satirical sci-fi Spaceballs, the Model S Plaid is the highest-performing vehicle Tesla has ever constructed. It has torque-vectoring, tri-motor all-wheel drive, with one motor on each front wheel and a single unit for the rear axle. These new, high-rpm units can haul the car from zero to 60 mph in a claimed 1.99 seconds (subtracting a one-foot rollout, that is), and reach a peak output of 1,020 horsepower, 1,000 of which they can sustain all the way to the car's top speed of 200 mph.