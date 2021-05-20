Tri-Motor Tesla Model S Plaid ‘Delivery Event’ Set for June 3

According to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk, Tesla will host an event at its California Gigafactory to commemorate the vehicle's launch. And to make matters a bit more exciting, Musk is also doubling down on the automaker's performance claims, stating that it will be the "fastest production car ever." Maybe he meant "quickest?"

The tri-motor Tesla Model S Plaid has been on the radar of fans and potential owners since first being announced in 2020. Now, after months of unexpected delays, the performance sedan is finally getting a definitive release date, all kicked off by a delivery event taking place next month on June 3.

Musk says that the Model S Plaid will sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds thanks to its new tri-motor setup, which certainly does make it a quick car. That figure would place the sedan with the likes of the Koenigsegg Gemera, the $1.7 million, limited-production hypercar that can make the same run in 1.9 seconds.

The Model S Plaid was originally set to debut in February; however, Tesla previously explained ongoing production delays during its first quarterly earnings call of 2021, noting that the hold-ups were largely due to the new drive units, battery packs, and quality testing.

As for its performance, there's no doubt that the Model S Plaid will turn heads. All this waiting may very well lead to a vehicle that reigns as king of the drag strip.

Recently, two units of the refreshed Model S were spotted at Laguna Seca where they set a new unofficial lap record for EVs. It's believed that the vehicles being tested were the upcoming Plaid or Plaid+ variants, and Tesla may discuss this at its delivery event. Additionally, a Canadian outlet recently published (and subsequently deleted) an article which claimed a 9.23-second quarter-mile run was achieved by a new Model S testing at Auto Club Famoso Raceway, just a few hours south of Tesla's Fremont factory.