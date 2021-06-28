Ride Onboard a Modified Tesla Model S Plaid as It Hustles Up Pikes Peak

Another Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has come and gone, this time with the spectators last year's race so dearly missed. While company for watching the world's most extreme hill climb was welcome, though, the weather wasn't. Temperatures dipped below freezing, and hail periodically dropped the whole weekend, forcing organizers to cut the course short. It came as a disappointment to race entrants like Randy Pobst, whose onboard video shows he was clearly enjoying some sideways action in his 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid.

The famed wheelman contested this year's PPIHC in an upgraded version of Tesla's quickest production car, with its unusable yoke removed, serious aero, Bilstein shock absorbers, and a stiffened rear sway bar. This last tweaked helped Pobst orient his roughly two-ton vehicle before unleashing its 1,020 horsepower, and propelling himself into the next county. It also, of course, made the modified Model S a little squirrelly, though not to the dismay of its driver.