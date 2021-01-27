Tesla Posts First-Ever Full Year Profit at $721 Million

​ Tesla has pulled off yet another profitable quarter. The electric automaker announced its quarterly and year-end earnings on Wednesday after the bell, revealing it had achieved record revenue, thanks in part to increased production volume and regulatory credit sales. Tesla's year-end earnings stand at a net profit of $721 million, padded by its sixth consecutively profitable quarter. In total, the last three months of 2020 added $270 million of pure profit to Tesla's portfolio; however, it's worth noting that comes with an asterisk—the sale of those aforementioned credits.

via DepositPhotos

Dollars and Deliveries On paper, Tesla's numbers to close out the year look great. It posted a profit each quarter this year, ranging from $16 million in Q1 to a record $331 million in Q3. Despite having the highest-ever revenue of $9.3 billion (nearly 23 percent higher than its previous quarter), Q4 closes out the year with a modest $270 million in profits. The Q4 financials also include the sale of $401 million in regulatory credits. These are “points" assigned by governmental entities for helping to reduce automotive pollution using low-emissions—or in Tesla's case, zero road emissions—vehicles. These points can be banked or sold to other automakers to offset the failure to meet mandated emissions standards. In Tesla's case, the regulatory credits were sold to ensure the automaker's profitability. Tesla's $721 million profit for 2020 was cushioned by the sale of $1.58 billion in regulatory credits. This isn't to downplay the legitimacy of recognizing regulatory credits as income for the all-electric automaker, though it does spark questions about Tesla's future profitability as more automakers shift toward electrification and no longer need to purchase these credits to avoid costly government-issued fines. Previously, Tesla announced that it had delivered a record breaking 499,550 deliveries in 2020, narrowly missing its target of a half-million, though it did achieve 509,737 units produced.

data via Tesla