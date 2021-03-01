Tesla Model S Prototype With Yoke Wheel Spotted Testing in California

Another quarter, another big Tesla hype cycle, and the star of this season is Tesla's novel yoke-style steering wheel. Coming soon to the updated Model S if deemed legal, the radical aircraft-style design has furrowed more than a few brows, especially among those who have driven ungainly Knight Rider KITT clones. Regardless of doubts, though, Tesla appears set on rolling with the yoke, as evidenced by a prototype Model S spotted with the new wheel in San Francisco, California. Photographed this Saturday by Twitter user @klwtts, this car appears to be an older Model S test mule, as it features no driver-facing camera by the rear-view mirror. The yoke's addition to a pre-facelift Model S suggests it may be possible to retrofit the new yoke to older vehicles—or vice versa as suggested by a since-deleted page in Tesla's configurator.

Twitter | @klwtts Tesla Model S prototype yoke steering wheel

This all assumes, of course, that Tesla's yoke will wind up being legal, which as of its late January reveal, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration couldn't say it was. The NHTSA told Road & Track it wasn't sure the yoke met Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, and that it had reached out to Tesla to verify it could. Given R&T has posted no updates since, the NHTSA and Tesla have either not reached a verdict or not established contact at all—not an impossibility with Tesla's dissolution of its communications department.