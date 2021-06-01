Rimac Nevera: Croatia's Electric Hypercar Is Finally Here With 1,914 HP, $2.5M Price Tag

The Nevera's braking system is claimed to seamlessly combine the vehicle's regenerative braking and conventional disc brakes in order to manage heat between the systems. If the batteries get too hot, the car will automatically place more load onto the regular brakes, doing the opposite if the regular brakes begin to amass too much heat. The braking system was developed in cooperation with Brembo, meaning six-piston calipers and 390 mm carbon-ceramic rotors at every corner.

Both the braking and R-AWTV 2 systems work together with the vehicle's electronically controlled double wishbone suspension to adjust for any situation, meaning the Nevera can transform from a track monster into a more conventional grand tourer if the situation demands it. For nearly $2.5 million, it's a nice thought that this 2,000-horsepower EV can at least be a little versatile.

With just 150 units going up for sale globally, the Neveras that find their lucky buyers are going to be spread pretty thin all over the world. Each is set to be signed personally by the company's founder, Mate Rimac, before the vehicle is delivered. The customer will be able to choose from a number of different trims and specs to ensure their vehicle is unique as well. If you're curious when you can hope to see one rolling down your street, deliveries are set to begin this year.

