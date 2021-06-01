Rimac Nevera: Croatia's Electric Hypercar Is Finally Here With 1,914 HP, $2.5M Price Tag

These aerodynamics and other vehicle systems are adjusted via two massive rotary dials in the interior. The driver can adjust the front/rear motor torque split on the fly, as well as select between seven different drive modes, five of which are preset by Rimac and two that can be customized by the driver. Sport, Drift, Comfort, Range, and Track are the settings pre-programmed by the company.
Another interesting component of the car's systems is the AI-enabled "Driver Coach." Set to be released in 2022 via an over-the-air update, the system uses artificial intelligence to coach the driver with audio and visual guidance around specific racetracks, giving them advice if they need to brake earlier, accelerate harder, or find a better line through a corner. It does this with the help of a mind-boggling amount of technology. There are 13 separate cameras fitted to the vehicle, as well as a dozen ultrasonic sensors and six radars.
Also onboard is a plethora of clever software, like Rimac's new "R-AWTV 2" (Rimac's All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2) system. The long acronym is a complicated way of saying traction control, stability control, and torque vectoring are all crammed into one program. It allows the car to manage its traction and stay planted during complex maneuvers, adjusting itself 100 times per second and using the car's advanced electro-hydraulic braking system for assistance as well.