See How Every Version of the 1,914-HP Rimac C_Two Evolved in the Wind Tunnel

One of the most highly anticipated hypercars of 2021 has to be the 1,914-horsepower Rimac C_Two, a battery-electric, all-wheel-drive rocket from Croatia offering 340 miles of range and top speeds of up to 260 mph. Much like with fuel, to achieve the most miles on an electric charge, a car needs to be as light and sleek as possible. However, at the performance limits that Rimac boasts, the need for extra grip and downforce are high on demand, so the car must maintain its aerodynamic balance throughout its entire speed range.

That is where the C_Two's front and rear diffusers, big wing, hood turning vane, and active suspension system come in—all designed to keep the EV's low-hanging yet still-hefty 4,300 pounds in order. All the data Rimac has gathered in the last three years in the wind tunnel will also help Automobili Pininfarina to its own very fast product, since the upcoming 150 Battistas use the same technology under their in-house designed carbon fiber body.