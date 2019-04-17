Blinding Dust Storm in Texas Panhandle Causes Multiple Car Crashes, Shuts Down Highways

A multiple-vehicle crash just northwest of Lubbock, Texas, closed U.S. Highway 84 last week, reports KCBD, as an intense dirt storm made it hard to see anything on the road. Footage of the crash is surreal, as it looks more like Mars than the never-ending plains of the Texas Panhandle. Sustained wind speeds reached 40 to 50 miles per hour in the multiple-county dust storm with gusts as high as 73 mph, making it hard to even go outside. Those high winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures created the perfect conditions for a dust storm.

"Due to high winds and blowing dust, multiple areas are reduced to zero or near zero visibility," Lt. Bryan Witt of the Texas Department of Safety told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. High winds kicked up so much dust that Minnesotans over 900 miles away were getting tan snow from dust that was blown into the atmosphere from Texas and New Mexico, per CNN. It fell back down to earth with snow up north, where the snow-dirt mixture was deemed "snirt."