Apollo Automobil Begins Production of Its Re-Engineered Intensa Emozione

Apollo Automobil—the creators of the radically styled Intensa Emozione hypercar—has been uncharacteristically quiet for such a flamboyant and ambitious enterprise. When the company launched the IE last year, promises of a GT1-homologated racecar for the streets was tantalizing. In the interim, we’ve only seen minor updates. But after a conversation with Apollo’s General Manager and CMO Ryan Berris, we have a much fuller picture of what the IE’s team has been up to and we’re once again frothy with anticipation.

The last update came when Apollo Automobil announced its partnership with HWA AG—the same company that built the legendary Mercedes-Benz CLK GTRs. At the time, the word was that HWA would be refining and honing the IE’s final form based on HWA’s vast technical, engineering, and racing history. According to Berris, during that period of quiet, HWA’s manufacturing expertise saw the Intensa Emozione retain its shape and not much else. All of which was for the better.

Berris informed us that when Apollo Automobil and HWA AG inked its partnership, HWA AG insisted that the agreement include a certain set of standards the Intensa Emozione was required to adhere to. What came of the very specific wording was that after HWA analyzed the IE’s specifications and engineering, much of the car’s components were revised or flat-out redesigned to ensure those mandated standards. While other company could see this as a slight, Apollo welcomed the input as the IE could finally become exactly what Norman Choi, the company’s CEO and the IE’s progenitor, envisioned.